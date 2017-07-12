She has been dubbed the Kate Middleton of Spain, so all eyes were on news anchor-turned-royal Queen Letizia and her famous wardrobe as she arrived in London for a three-day state visit to the UK alongside husband King Felipe. After landing in the rain in Britain on Tuesday evening, the monarch's wife started Wednesday morning off in sunny style by wearing a cheery yellow ensemble by her go-to designer, Felipe Varela.

Queen Letizia wore a summer coat over a silk and lace dress, all by Felipe Varela, for day one of the state visit Photo: Getty Images

Her outfit of choice to meet Queen Elizabeth, as well as Prince Philip, Prince Charles and the Duchess of Cornwall, was a tweed summer coat over a lemon-yellow cady silk dress with lace details.

A power look: Crisp tailoring and snakeskin heels were the outfit of choice as King Felipe's wife left Madrid the evening prior Photo: Getty Images

The evening prior, when Felipe and Letizia arrived in London from Madrid, the mother-of-two wore crisp white BOSS separates. She offset the minimalist look with a pair of snakeskin heels, paired with her favorite Lidia Faro python skin clutch bag.

Royal watchers expect the queen to make a fashionable impression during the three-day trip Photo: Getty Images

This jaunt marks an important milestone in both Queen Elizabeth's and King Felipe's calendar. It is the first state visit by a Spanish king to the UK since Felipe's father King Juan Carlos made the trip 31 years ago. In keeping with tradition, the Spanish guests of honor were given a formal welcome on Horse Guards Parade on Wednesday morning, with Union Jacks and Spanish flags lining the Mall for the special occasion.

There's no doubt Queen Letizia will make a fashionable impression during the trip – her 2015 visit to Paris famously earned high praise for her chic style choices.

