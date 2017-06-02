'Clueless' to 'Pretty Woman': The top 10 fashion films that shaped our wardrobes

From Audrey Hepburn's little black dress in Breakfast at Tiffany's to Keira Knightley's jaw-dropping emerald green dress in Atonement, there are some costumes in film that have become iconic in their own right.

Audrey's Holly Golightly popularized the LBD (hers was by Givenchy) in the 1960s, inspiring women to adopt the modern, easy-to-emulate look without breaking the bank. (Previously, if you were a fashionable New York City lady in the movies, your lavish fashions were available only to the very rich.)

She needs no introduction Photo: Getty Images

Annie Hall 's Diane Keaton paved the way for ladies to wear clothes other than dresses in her '70s-era career-defining role as the titular tomboy who favored menswear jackets and ties.Ten years later, Madonna embodied '80s cool by wearing black leather in Desperately Seeking Susan. And who can forget Alicia Silverstone capturing '90s mall style in yellow plaid as Cher in Clueless.

Other trendsetters include: Marilyn Monroe's sexy white dress in The Seven Year Itch, Grace Kelly's tulle confection in Rear Window , Olivia Newton-John's transformative all-black ensemble in Grease, Julia Roberts' crimson opera stunner in Pretty Woman and Judy Garland's famous red slippers from The Wizard of Oz.

Recently, Keira made a splash in the WWII period drama Atonement (2007), wearing a custom gown by designer Jaqueline Durran . The form-fitting number, crafted from organza and chiffon, helped win Durran an Oscar nomination for best costume design in 2008.

Let's reminisce on all this fabulousness and revisit Keira and company's memorable get-ups.

Click below to view the top 10 most memorable fashion moments on film: