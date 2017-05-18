Pippa Middleton's wedding: Designer Giles Deacon answers speculation he's creating the dress

Who is the designer of Pippa Middleton's wedding dress for her May 20 nuptials? Some say it could be British couturier Giles Deacon who has an exclusive clientele which includes such glamorous stars as Kerry Washington, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kate Hudson. Reports he could be The One gained momentum after Giles was seen arriving at the bride-to-be's home along with a collection of designs last November.

Pippa and her sister Duchess Kate both have 'divine style', said Giles Photo: Getty Images

The designer himself certainly isn't giving away any hints. "I can never really comment on rumors," he told HELLO! Fashion while promoting his new Ariel and Giles Deacon Eek! collection. "Until things are confirmed, it's just rumors."

Whether he has been busy designing Pippa's wedding dress remains to be seen, but Giles did have a lot of praise for the fashion sense of both Pippa and her older sister, the Duchess of Cambridge. "I think they've both got divine style. They're thoroughly modern girls promoting British brands and looking fantastic," he enthused.

Stars like Cate Blanchett, Kerry Washington and Kate Hudson have called on the designer when they need a statement-making look Photos: Getty Images

The couturier has a lot of experience working with celebrity clients, but how does designing a wedding dress differ to other gowns? "It's quite different actually, because someone who comes in for a gown for a red carpet event generally knows exactly what they want and it's very precise," the designer explained. "I think when wedding dresses are talked about, every woman has a different set of factors in her mind of what it could be because they've been thinking about it possibly for such a long time."

Giles' clientele also includes royals like Queen Rania of Jordan Photo: Getty Images

Over the years the designer has acquired a diverse array of famous fans, from Lady Gaga to Queen Rania of Jordan, whom he describes as "a fascinating group of people". However there is one Hollywood star he would still love to dress. "I think possibly Rooney Mara would be a great one, we've not dressed her yet. I really like her," Giles revealed.

With wedding dresses, 'Every woman has a different set of factors in her mind.' Above: Giles' ready to wear creations on the catwalk Photos: Getty Images

While his couture business continues to grow among both celebrities and private clients, Giles has also been focused on continuing his collaboration with Ariel, creating machine washable high fashion garments. The result is the Eek! collection featuring white dresses, tops and more all adorned with Giles' signature colorful motifs.





The couturier famously created Sarah Jessica Parker's standout gown for the 2013 Met Gala in NYC Photo: Getty Images



"The new collection is a continuation of the project I've been doing with P&G. It's all machine washable and accessible from a price point perspective," he explained. "The white remains as white as can be and the prints remain as strong as possible through many washes."

But it looks like we'll have to wait and see if one of Giles' next white creations is a bespoke wedding gown for Pippa Middleton when she walks down the aisle at St Mark's Church, Englefield. For her big day, Prince William and Kate will be in attendance, and their children Prince George and Princess Charlotte will have very special roles in the ceremony. Also confirmed on the guest list is William's brother Prince Harry – although it hasn't been revealed if his actress girlfriend Meghan Markle will attend.

