Kate Middleton would be Rachel Zoe's 'dream client'

From Kate Hudson to Kate Beckinsale, Rachel Zoe's repertoire of clients reads like a who’s who of Tinseltown's most glamorous faces. While the fashion designer has styled some of Hollywood's biggest names, she recently confessed to HELLO! that she has yet to dress her “dream client,” who coincidentally enough shares the same name with her aforementioned clients...Kate Middleton. "I'm obsessed with the royals," the mom-of-two told HELLO!, while unveiling a limited edition blanket that she collaborated on in partnership with Lysol. "I love Kate Middleton. I love her. She's amazing. I want to dress her."

As for what would Rachel put the Duchess of Cambridge in? Something from her collection, of course! Kate, who has wowed on a number of occasions wearing lace ensembles, would no doubt find the perfect outfit from the designer's Rachel Zoe Collection, which features the royal's go-to fabric. Discussing Prince William's wife's elegant style, Rachel – who recently launched her Rachel Zoe x Paul Frank children’s collection available exclusively on Gilt – said, "I feel like Kate wears a lot of lace and a lot of color and a lot of jewel tones and she's such a classic beauty. I would make her anything."

