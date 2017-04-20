Kate Middleton looks ready for spring in Erdem at Heads Together engagement

It's only January, but more than a few of us are ready for spring – and that seems to include Kate Middleton! The Duchess of Cambridge wore a vivid floral print by one of her favorite designers, Erdem, as she stepped out with husband Prince William and brother-in-law Prince Harry in London on Tuesday.

Kate looked radiant in the Erdem 'Evita' dress to attend a briefing for the Heads Together campaign she launched with William and Harry. The pretty silk dress features a bold floral print in yellow, blue and berry hues and retails for £1,050 (about $1292) on the brand's website.



The Duchess of Cambridge wore a floral Erdem dress for her engagement with William and Harry on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images



The 34-year-old swapped her signature L.K Bennett pumps for a pair of Tod's heeled loafers and carried a burgundy clutch bag to match. A bouncy blow dry hairstyle and pearl earrings completed the look.

Kate was joining her husband and brother-in-law at a briefing to outline the next phase of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to tackle the stigma around mental health.





Kate teamed her dress with Tod's heeled loafers and a burgundy clutch bag to match Photo: Getty Images



The royal trio discussed how they plan to use the privilege of being Charity of the Year for the 2017 Virgin Money London Marathon to raise awareness of the initiative and what we can expect to see from the campaign in the coming months.

The main goal of the campaign in the run up to the April marathon is to show people how important it is to just start a conversation with a friend, family member, colleague, or a professional when dealing with a mental health challenge.









The silk-lined dress retails for about $1292 Photo: Erdem.com

The outing is the second for Duchess Kate so far this year – she and Prince William also teamed up for a mental health-related engagement last week.