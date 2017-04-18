Diane von Furstenberg hosts star-studded event at the United Nations

Diane von Furstenberg hosted quite the fashionable affair at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City on April 6. The star-studded event was held to honor five extraordinary women who were recognized for using their resources, commitment and visibility to transform the lives of others at the eighth annual DVF Awards. Among honorees were supermodel Karlie Kloss, world-renowned primatologist Dr. Jane Goodall and Cuban journalist Yoani Sánchez.

Diane (pictured with Karlie Kloss and Kate Bosworth) said 'women inspire' her Photo: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Diane opened up to HELLO! about the importance of the evening, saying, “I love this night because I honor some amazing women. Women who have really had the strength to fight and the courage to survive and the leadership to inspire.” She continued, “I am honored that I can do that thanks to our family foundation [The Diller-von Furstenberg Family Foundation] and we give a voice to these women and I think that it is important to give voices to people who have no voices.”

The designer, known for her iconic wrap dress, noted that “women inspire” her and advised them “not to be afraid of their own strength.” Like Diane, the evening's emcee Sarah Jones admitted that she is inspired by every day women including her OB-GYN mother. “I just think there's nothing more inspiring than a woman who inspires other women,” the Tony winner told HELLO!.

(Top row) Sarah Jones, Tracee Ellis Ross, Diane von Furstenberg, Cynthia Erivo, Laura Brown and Allison Williams (Bottom row) Baljeet Sandhu, Karlie Kloss, Jane Goodall, Yoani Sanchez and Louise Dube at the 2017 DVF Awards Photo: Paul Zimmerman/WireImage

As for the best piece of advice her mom has given her, Sarah shared, “She told me not to worry about what other people think of me [and] that what people think of me is none of my business. I think that’s great advice because a lot of times we worry so much about how it’s going to look, what’s my Instagram feed, are people comparing me, and it’s kind of like just compare you to you.”