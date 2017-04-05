Hillary and Bill Clinton's nephew Tyler signed with a major modeling agency

Bill and Hillary Clinton's nephew is quite the model citizen. Tyler Clinton, who is the son of the former president's half-brother Roger, has been garnering the attention of many social media users and has now signed with IMG Models.

The 22-year-old rose to the spotlight after he gave his aunt a congratulatory hug following her presidential nomination acceptance speech at the Democratic National Convention in August 2016. And now he is the newest member to join the IMG family that includes Gigi and Bella Hadid, Karlie Kloss, Ashley Graham and Paris Jackson.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Bill Clinton's nephew has been making headlines Photo: Instagram/@tclint

The aspiring model graduated from California's Loyola Marymount University in May with a bachelor's degree from the College of Communication and Fine Arts and then moved to New York City to pursue his modeling dreams. Since catching the attention of viewers during the campaign, black-and-white portraits from a shoot Tyler did with photographer Adina Doria quickly went viral in August. "Working with Tyler was amazing," Adina told ET Online at the time. "He was incredibly professional, very well-mannered and a truly genuine person. He was friendly to everyone on set and arrived early to location."

RELATED: CHELSEA CLINTON AND IVANKA TRUMP'S FRIENDSHIP AND PARALLEL LIVES

The recent college grad is a budding model Photo: Adina Doria

Tyler modeled pieces from 7 for All Mankind jeans, Citizens of Humanity and Superdry, impressing the celebrity photographer with his ease in front of the camera. Adina noted that the college grad is an "expert" at coming up with his own poses. The photo shoot took place while Tyler was still in college. Adina admitted that she was shocked to see the images go viral. "He really deserves this attention," she said. "I am both humbled and honored to have received such an incredible response from fans around the world."

GALLERY: CHELSEA CLINTON SHARES PHOTOS WITH HER MOM

According to his modeling profile, Tyler stands at just under six feet tall, wears size 10 shoes and a 38 regular suit. The California dreamboat has posed for a set of swoon-worthy photos, some showing him shirtless and others showing his cheeky smile that could melt any cold heart.

Tyler is the son of Bill Clinton's half-brother Roger Photo: Adina Doria

Adina also revealed at the time that the budding model was off-the market. She shared, "I learned he and his girlfriend are very active in the LGBT rights movement." Though thankfully more swoon-worthy pictures of Tyler will be coming to us in the near future as the celebrity fashion photographer is already planning another shoot with the young Clinton!