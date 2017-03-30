Kate Middleton turns heads everywhere she goes — from her bespoke dresses and coats, down to her accessories, the 34-year-old has had profound effect on the world of fashion, leaving royal fans everywhere clamoring for her covetable wardrobe. And one popular label within the stylish royal's closet favorited is that of acclaimed British fashion designer Alice Temperley.

Kate wore Temperley creations during her recent tour of India and Bhutan Photo: Samir Hussein/Pool/WireImage

Speaking to HELLO! Fashion Monthly in July about Kate's seal of approval, Alice said: "It was a lovely surprise. It always is. Naturally, I'm flattered; the importance [of Kate] can't be underestimated."

During her tour of India and Bhutan, the Duchess of Cambridge donned two outfits by the British designer. However, Alice told us that more often than not she is unaware when the royal will be wearing her designs. She said, "[Kate] does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned. You don't know if she is going to wear something until the photographs appear."

"Kate does wear our clothes a lot, but it's not planned," revealed the designer Photo: Mike Marsland/WireImage

When it comes to fashion, Alice thinks Kate "is doing a great job. I think it's very clever the way she mixes designers and high street [non-designer], and wears a broad array of labels."

Kate isn't the only famous fan of Alice's designs. A slew of celebrities have sported pieces from the British label, something which Alice insists on happening naturally. She explained, "We don't pay people to wear our clothes, and we don't advertise."

The Duchess has worn this lace Alice Temperley gown a number of times Photo: Indigo/Getty Images

Alice added, "If celebrities wear something, it's because they want to. They borrow clothes or pre-order. The nicest thing is that our clients go from young girls and women like Pippa Middleton, Olga Kurylenko, Olivia Grant, Kate Hudson, Amber Heard, Laura Bailey and Caroline Issa, all the way through to Meryl Streep."