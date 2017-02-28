Kate Middleton wears chic blue tweed for charity visit – all the outfit details

The morning after wearing a sparkling Erdem dress at a Buckingham Palace reception, Kate Middleton was all business once again for a charity engagement on Tuesday. The Duchess of Cambridge donned a blue tweed skirt suit by Rebecca Taylor for a visit to Ronald McDonald House Evelina London, where she met with families at the local children's hospital who benefit from the new accommodation.

Kate wore a Rebecca Taylor jacket and matching skirt for her engagement in London on Tuesday Photo: Getty Images



As she opened the new accomodation for the families of children being treated at Evelina London Children's Hospital, the Duchess paired the Sparkle Tweed Ruffle Jacket and matching skirt with classic navy pumps and a clutch. She wore her glossy brunette locks into a half-up, half-down style reminiscent of the style she made famous on her wedding day.

The now sold-out jacket was originally priced at $495 Photo: rebeccataylor.com

The mother-of-two has previously worn a similar Rebecca Taylor design on several occasions, including on her royal tour of New Zealand in 2014. The classic fabric and hue appears to be a favorite of Kate's, as she was first seen in that two-piece at an event in April 2012.

The Duchess seems to be a fan of blue tweed – here she is in a similar skirt suit in April 2012 Photo: Getty Images



The Duchess' daytime outing on Tuesday followed her glamorous appearance to mark the launch of the UK-India Year of Culture 2017. Kate turned heads in a stunning gold dress for the occasion, where she joined her husband Prince William along with grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip, Prince Edward and Princess Eugenie.

William and Kate's future engagements include visiting Paris on March 17 and 18, and hosting a Party at the Palace with Prince Harry on May 13.