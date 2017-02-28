Jennifer Aniston took a page out of another very famous Jennifer's style book! The 48-year-old Friends star wore a dress first seen of Jennifer Lopez's numbers to the 2017 Academy Awards. Jen, took the ceremony and the Vanity Fair after party in a black gown by Atelier Versace, last seen on the All I Have singer in August 2016 when she took the stage with ex-husband Marc Anthony in NYC. The actress, who bypassed the red carpet, showcased the dress and the massive thigh-high slit when she took the stage during the emotional In Memoriam section of the awards show.

Jennifer wore an all black Atelier Versace gown to the Oscars Photo: John Shearer/Getty Images

The Mother's Day star kept the dress simple, yet elegant, and went for a more natural look when it came to her makeup and let her long brown tresses fall pin straight. Justin Theroux's leading lady had the help of Lorraine Schwartz to add the finishing touches to her look. Jennifer wore 100-carat diamond emerald cut earrings worth $9,500,000 dollars and a 20-carat Golconda diamond ring worth $1,200,000.

J Lo wore the dress in August 2016 Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

The other Jennifer strayed away from the massive amounts of bling when she surprised her ex on stage during his concert. The triple threat, who wore her hair back and out of the way of the plunging neckline, added fishnet stockings to the elegant gown, and strayed away from the sheer panel that Jennifer Aniston added to the gown to make the bust line a little more modest. No matter the time or occasion, both ladies proved that the dress is fit for any Jenny from any block.