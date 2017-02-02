Buzz Aldrin becomes first astronaut to walk at New York Fashion Week

From the moon to the catwalk! Apollo 11 astronaut Buzz Aldrin might have been the second man to walk on the moon in 1969, but in 2017 he became the first astronaut to walk at men's New York Fashion Week.

The former Lunar Module pilot made his debut on Tuesday, January 31 strutting down the runway at the Nick Graham Fall 2017 show in Manhattan modeling a graphic T-shirt under a silver NASA bomber jacket. Buzz completed his out of this world ensemble with silver sneakers during the "Life on Mars: Fall-Winter 2035" themed presentation.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Nick Graham

Following the show, the 87-year-old tweeted that walking in Nick Graham’s show “was as easy as walking on the moon,” which he did after fellow astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1969 during their historic lunar landing mission.

Buzz was joined on the menswear catwalk by another familiar face — Bill Nye the Science Guy, who narrated the show. The TV personality also walked the runway sporting his signature bowtie and a metallic suit.

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Nick Graham

Prior to the presentation, the designer opened up about having the science and space aficionados model in his show. “I’m a huge fan of both Bill Nye and Buzz Aldrin,” Nick admitted. “Both of them have had an enormous impact on our understanding of science and space. To work with them on the Mars show is so exciting. And besides, Mars is the new black.”

Photo: JP Yim/Getty Images for Nick Graham

He also said, “Who would’ve ever thought that we would be actually discussing a manned trip to Mars and in our lifetimes. The big question is what are we going to wear when we get there. I hope this collection solves that problem.”

Buzz, who is an advocate for human space exploration, noted of the collection that it is “very Mars-friendly,” adding, “every astronaut should look their best when they land there.”