Melania Trump and Michelle Obama: How their inauguration style compares

Melania Trump drew comparisons to Jackie Kennedy with her choice of outfit for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday, but how does she compare to the most recent First Lady Michelle Obama?

While both Melania and Michelle have championed American designers, their styles differ greatly, as the outfits they each wore to their husband's inauguration show.

Melania channelled Jackie Kennedy at the 2017 Inauguration Photo: Getty Images

As predicted, Melania Trump wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble for Donald Trump's inauguration on Friday. The 46-year-old channelled Jackie Kennedy in the powder blue suit, which featured a cropped jacket and knee-length dress, accessorized with suede gloves and matching court shoes.

While Michelle also wore a US designer for Barack Obama's inauguration in January 2009, she opted to showcase an outfit from lesser known Cuban-American designer Isabel Toledo, dramatically boosting the brand's profile in the process.

Michelle wore a US designer to Barack's Inauguration in 2009 Photo: Getty Images

Michelle teamed the bespoke lemongrass coloured dress and matching coat with green J. Crew gloves and contrasting court shoes, creating a memorable ensemble for a historic day.

Inaugural balls:

Melania wore a custom-made white gown by Hervé Pierre. The organza number featured a high-leg split and stunning ruffled detailing, all topped off with a thin red belt and small bow.

The first lady was said to have had a hand in designing the dress with Herve Pierre, who is the former creative director of Carolina Herrera.

President Donald Trump and Melania at the Inaugural ball Photo: Getty Images

Hours after her husband was sworn in as the 44th US President, Michelle made a glamorous appearance at the Inaugural Ball. The then First Lady wore a white one-shouldered chiffon gown from fashion designer Jason Wu.

Michelle Obama at her husband's Inaugural ball Photo: Getty Images

Jason Wu has grown to become one of Michelle's most beloved designers. She has been seen wearing his designs on a number of occasions including, fittingly, at Barack Obama's farewell address on January 10.