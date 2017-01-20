Melania, Ivanka and Tiffany Trump go for classic and simple for inauguration

When it came to her inauguration outfit, First Lady Melania Trump looked to another first lady for inspiration: Jackie Kennedy. Like President John F. Kennedy’s wife, the former model stepped out for her husband’s festivities on Friday, January 20 sporting a pale blue ensemble.

Melania turned to American designer Ralph Lauren to create her official first look as first lady of the United States. A spokeswoman for President Donald Trump’s wife confirmed the news to Women’s Wear Daily.

Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

She said, “With the historic swearing-in of her husband, Donald J. Trump, as the 45th President of the United States, the First Lady-elect will become America’s new First Lady wearing an American designer who transformed American fashion, Ralph Lauren.”

Melania exuded elegance donning a doubleface jacket that featured a collar cutaway, which she paired with a matching mock-turtle dress. President Trump’s wife completed her sophisticated look wearing her tresses swept up into a chic updo.

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

The 46-year-old wasn't the only member of the Trump family showing off her fashion credentials. Ivanka Trump stunned wearing a winter white ensemble by go-to designer Oscar de la Renta. The businesswoman's younger sister Tiffany coordinated wearing a white double breast coat and forest green booties.