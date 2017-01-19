Melania and Ivanka Trump kick off the inauguration weekend in style

Melania Trump is already proving to be a first lady of style. President-elect Donald Trump and his wife made the journey from Manhattan to Maryland with their family onboard Air Force Once on Thursday, January 19 to kick off the inaugural festivities.

Barron Trump’s mother channeled her inner Jackie O. disembarking the presidential aircraft wearing a sophisticated black coat. The 46-year-old accessorized her elegant look with black shades and pumps.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

After leaving Joint Base Andrews, the family traveled to Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., where Melania delivered brief remarks as she prepares to take on an exciting new role. “It's great to be here. Thank you all for your support. Tomorrow we start the work, " she told the audience at a leadership luncheon. "We will make America great again."

MELANIA TRUMP STYLE EVOLUTION

Melania wasn’t the only member of the Trump family showing off her D.C. style. Ivanka Trump wowed wearing a vibrant green coat and matching dress for her trip to Maryland with her entire family. The businesswoman completed her ensemble sporting dark cat-eye shades, while wearing her golden locks down in loose waves.

THE BEST PHOTOS FROM TRUMP'S INAUGURAL CELEBRATIONS

Photo: Raymond Hall/GC Images

So far there is no word on who Ivanka will be wearing for her father’s big day on Friday, January 20. Melania on the other hand is rumored to be working with two of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT DONALD TRUMP'S INAUGURATION

According to Women’s Wear Daily, American designer Ralph Lauren and Karl Lagerfeld are reportedly in the lead for dressing the future first lady for the inaugural celebrations. Ralph Lauren has dressed former first ladies Betty Ford, Nancy Reagan and Michelle Obama. Meanwhile, Karl has not designed for a first lady, making it a first should Melania pick him for her husband's inauguration celebrations.