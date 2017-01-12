It's clear Kate Middleton loves her collection of clutches, but have you ever wondered why we never see the royal sporting a purse over her shoulder or on her arm? While the Duchess of Cambridge's clutch bags always compliment her stylish ensembles, it appears the accessory is actually more than a simple fashion choice.

Kate always wears a clutch bag for her official engagements Photo: Getty Images

Etiquette experts have revealed that the Duchess may choose to hold a clutch in order to avoid awkward interactions during her official engagements.

Royal etiquette expert Myka Meier chatted with Good Housekeeping about the mom-of-two's accessory in a story entitled “16 Hosting Rules Kate Middleton Never Breaks.” "When the Duchess is at an event, she holds her bag in front of her in both hands when shaking hands might be awkward," the founder of Beaumont Etiquette said.

However etiquette expert William Hanson doesn't think Kate should be using the accessory as a shield to avoid shaking hands with people. Instead, he suggested that Prince William's wife take cues from fellow senior royals like the Queen, who tends to wear a bag with a strap.

Etiquette experts suggest the way she holds her bag is to avoid awkward interactions Photo: Getty Images

"It is protocol that you do not extend your hand to any member of the royal family (blood royal or those who have married in to the family) unless their hand extends first," William explained to Mail Online. He added that as she becomes more comfortable in her royal duties, Kate will learn that she doesn't need to shake hands with everyone should she not want to.

"With more experience, the Duchess of Cambridge will soon realise that she needn't be too nice, extend and shake hands with everyone," William said. "A courteous smile at those whom she does not have time to shake hands will suffice."