Future First Lady Melania Trump kicked off 2017 on a stylish note. President-elect Donald Trump's wife stepped out on Saturday evening for a New Year's Eve party in Palm Beach, Florida sporting a little black dress by Dolce & Gabbana.

The former model's chic ensemble has since earned the praises of D&G co-founder Stefano Gabbana. The Italian designer shared a photo on Instagram of the 46-year-old wearing the cocktail dress, while proudly describing her as a "DG Woman."

"Melania Trump #DGwoman.," Stefano captioned the post, adding a series of heart emojis. "Thank you."

The photo was taken during New Year's Eve celebrations at Donald's Mar-a-Lago club, which Sylvester Stallone, actor Fabio and Donald Trump Jr.'s family attended. Stefano's Instagram showed the mom-of-one smiling while wearing the "Bow-Front Scoop-Neck Cocktail Dress" that retails for $2,995.00.

Melania has worn pieces from the label on a number of occasions. She also favors the designs of Ralph Lauren and Michael Kors. However since the presidential election, Barron Trump's mother has received some criticism from a few fashion designers, including Marc Jacobs and Sophie Theallet, who have both refused to dress her.

Melania wowed in a white Ralph Lauren jumpsuit on election night Photo: Getty Images

"I have no interest whatsoever in dressing Melania Trump," Marc told WWD. "I didn't see [Sophie Theallet's] letter. Personally, I'd rather put my energy into helping out those who will be hurt by [Donald] Trump and his supporters."

Meanwhile, Tommy Hilfiger has spoken out in support of Melania, telling WWD that politics shouldn't get in the way of dressing the future first lady. "I think Melania is a very beautiful woman, and I think any designer should be proud to dress her," Tommy said. "Ivanka [Trump] is equally as beautiful and smart, although she wears her own clothes. I don't think people should become political about it."

He added, "Everyone was very happy to dress Michelle [Obama] as well. I think they look great in the clothes. You're not gonna get much more beautiful than Ivanka or Melania."