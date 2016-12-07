Emmy Rossum on her twinning moment with Kate Middleton: 'I couldn't be in better company'

Kate Middleton recently took a page out of Emmy Rossum's style book. The Shameless star couldn't have been more surprised when she saw the Duchess wearing her same red asymmetrical dress by Preen during her visit to Canada. "I had no idea," Emmy told HELLO! about her recent twinning moment with Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom. "My friend sent the picture to me after my shower."

Emmy wore the Preen dress during her bridal luncheon Photo: Instagram/@emmyrossum

She added during An Evening Honoring Carolina Herrera at Lincoln Center in NYC, "I couldn't be in better company."

When it comes to fashion royalty, Emmy, who was dressed in a Carolina Herrera original during Tuesday night's event, shared that the veteran designer will play a big role during her upcoming nuptials to Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail. "Yes, she is," the 30-year-old confirmed when asked if the luxury designer will be designing her gown for her big day.

Kate stepped out in the exact same dress the day after Emmy during her royal tour of Canada Photo: Pool/Sam Hussein/WireImage

While Emmy remained mum about the details surrounding the dress, she shared how Carolina, who received the Women's Leadership Award from Harper's BAZAAR at the soiree, has personally influenced her through clothing and beyond. "She's been so kind and generous to me," she said. "She's been inspirational to me in more ways than just how I dress. As a woman who has single handedly created a billion dollar business, who's a mother of four, who's philanthropic, who's still kind and who when you talk to her she makes you feel important. And that's amazing."

Emmy confirmed that Carolina will design her wedding dress Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images

Emmy and the Venezuela-born designers relationship dates back for years. "My favorite look was probably what I wore to the Met Ball a few years ago," she said about her 2014 Met Ball moment. "That was yellow and printed. We did a fitting and we had the shape then she produced the fabric. I was scared and she said, 'Trust me, trust me' and I did."

Since launching her company in 1980, the 77-year-old style icon has been entrusted by a slew of high profile women including Jacqueline Onassis, Michelle Obama and even Emmy's fashion twin Kate Middleton for special occasions. And Carolina always has a particular strategy to follow when creating her timeless pieces. "It's always the occasion to wear something," she told HELLO!. "You have to respect the time. The occasion. If you're invited to black tie you come with a long dress, if you're coming to lunch it's a dress with lots of sequins."