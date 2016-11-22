Gigi Hadid apologizes for her Melania Trump impersonation at the American Music Awards

As co-host of the American Music Awards, Gigi Hadid impersonated future First Lady Melania Trump to laughs from the crowd. But not everyone saw the humor in the on-stage moment – and the model has now apologized for the imitation, which some found to be in poor taste.





Gigi apologized for her on-stage impersonation of Melania Trump at Sunday night's AMAs Photo: Getty Images

Taking to Twitter to share a handwritten note, Gigi explained: "I was honored to host the AMA's last night and to work with some of the most respected writers in the business. I removed or changed anything in the script that I felt took the joke too far, and whether or not you choose to see it, what remained was done in good humor and with no bad intent."

Some fans weren't happy with the imitation of the future First Lady, seen here Photo: Getty Images



The 21-year-old continued: "I too have been the center of a nationally televised comedy skit that poked fun at my actions, and was able to find the humor in it. I believe Melania understands show business and the way shows are written and run.

"I apologize to anyone that I offended & have only the best wishes for our country. Respectfully x Gi."

The model shared a handwritten note on Twitter

Gigi hosted the AMAs for the first time alongside Saturday Night Live comedian Jay Pharoah. It wasn't only the model's one-liners that got people talking, but also her sweet backstage exchange with boyfriend Zayn Malik.

The former One Direction star was presented with the New Artist of the Year Award, and as he made his way backstage after picking up the prize, Gigi dashed over to give him a congratulatory kiss and hug – all of which was captured on camera.

Meanwhile, Gigi also put her modeling skills to work throughout the night showing off her catwalk-ready silhouette with four costume changes.