Kate Middleton was red carpet ready on Thursday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge, who is a patron of Action on Addiction, stepped out for two separate engagements on November 3 to see how recovery from addiction is presented through film.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY







Photo: Neil Mockford/GC Images

The 34-year-old exuded glamour donning a pleated crochet maxi dress by Self-Portrait for the outings. The Victorian-inspired white crepe gown, which originally retailed for $640 before selling out, featured a crochet bodice, long sleeves and a daring thigh high slit. Kate accessorized the flattering frock with a burgundy clutch bag and poppy pin, while wearing her glossy locks down in her signature blown out waves.

KATE MIDDLETON'S BOLDEST FASHION LOOKS

The Duchess kicked off her night attending a special screening at the Recovery Street Film Festival, which showcases films made by former addicts and their loved ones about life in recovery from addiction. There, Kate chatted with the makers of three prize-winning films about what inspired them to pick up the camera.

Photo: Justin Tallis - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Following the festival, the mom-of-two attended the premiere of A Street Cat Named Bob at London's The Old Vic theater. Prince William’s wife wowed at the event, showing off her toned legs as she walked the carpet.

INSIDE THE DUCHESS OF CAMBRIDGE'S FALL WARDROBE

Kate had the opportunity to meet the stars, cast and crew of the film, including Bob the street cat and his owner James Bowen, who inspired the movie. Discussing the royal’s attendance at the premiere, James told HELLO!, “I’m honored that she's coming and that her charity has made themselves associated with our film.”

He added, “If it hadn't been for programs to help me get off drugs I certainly wouldn't be standing here doing these interviews today that's for sure."

Photo: Richard Pohle/The Times PA Wire/PA Images

James admitted that his feline pet had not been practicing his curtsey for the Duchess. He said, “Not so much, he's been practicing his closey eyes." Nonetheless, Bob proved to be a natural when it came to meeting royalty, purring and wagging his tail during his audience with Kate.

Watch Kate pet Bob below

"Is that purring or growling?" Prince George's mom asked, while stroking Bob's fur. James responded, “I'm really not sure if that's purring or growling.”

The Duchess was attending the premiere in her capacity as patron of Action on Addiction. The stylish royal has been a member of the charity, which helps individuals suffering from problems of addiction, since 2012.