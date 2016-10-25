Gigi Hadid boxes in Stuart Weitzman boots, impresses with her version of Justin Bieber's 'Baby'

Gigi Hadid is giving the world of fashion the boot! The 21-year-old supermodel teamed up with Stuart Weitzman to create a boot exclusively for the brand. The high heeled combat "Gigi" bootie is a reflection of the supermodel's very own style.

In celebration of the new shoe that comes in three styles, the avid boxer stars in a short film shot by James Franco. The Maybelline model stepped into the boxing ring at Brooklyn's iconic Gleason's Gym wearing the copper glass metallic version.

Gigi collaborated with Stuart Weitzman for a brand new boot Photo: Stuart Weitzman

The fashion house took to their Instagram to introduce the world to the latest footwear, which was created to help build schools with the Pencils of Promise organization. "Meet the Gigi Boot: This exclusive style represents our commitment to build three schools with @PencilsofPromise. Click the link in our bio to shop. #DoItRight #ShoesForSchools."

To capture her "power, agility and gracefulness," Martin Solveig and Tkay Maidza's upbeat track Do It Right was added. Recently, Gigi was in front of the camera for another pop song. With the help of her best friend Kendall Jenner, the two models participated in a dramatic reading of Justin Bieber's Baby for W Magazine. Kendall opted for a more poetic approach when she recited lines from the hit song, while Gigi showed off a little of her vocal chops, working in a few head nods and a little melody.

Gigi's boot collaboration is helping the Pencils of Promise organization

This isn't the first time Gigi has shown off her talent as she can often be seen on Snapchat belting out songs from Taylor Swift or even singing boyfriend Zayn Malik's hit song Pillowtalk. While the supermodel, whose mom Yolanda Hadid recently split from famed musician David Foster, has no plans to leave the catwalk and take on the recording studio, she did open up about playfully singing at home with her boyfriend.

“I also love to sing Broadway show tunes at home, which makes me the worst neighbor, but [it’s] a good stress reliever,” she said during her October cover interview with Harper’s Bazaar.

“I love ‘Popular’ from Wicked. That’s the only one I’ll tell you because I know at some point, someone’s going to ask me to do this and that’s the only one I’m willing to do publicly. My boyfriend gets into it too!” Gigi quipped. “He’s a big goofball — we laugh a lot.”

