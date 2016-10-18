Kendall Jenner shares her idol growing up and reveals her 'girl crush'

Kendall Jenner might have been a tomboy as a young girl, but the brunette beauty always had her sights set on modeling — so it should come as no surprise that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star turned to supermodel Gisele Bündchen for inspiration growing up.

Kendall looked up to Gisele Bundchen growing up Photo: Sipa USA SIPA USA/PA Images/PictureGroup SIPA USA/PA Images

"I was like ten when I started thinking models were the coolest people in the world. My favorite model when I was ten was Gisele," the face of Estee Lauder admitted in a video for W Magazine. "I didn't really know what I was talking about, and I think that was the only name I knew."

The 20-year-old also revealed, "I would definitely practice a walk that was very bad. I was a tomboy for a couple years so those years I was into sports and being a tomboy and then once I came out of that, I was secretly doing walks in my room.''

Kendall's first runway show was with Marc Jacobs in 2014 Photo: Charles Guerin ABACA USA/PA Images

All of those secret walks certainly paid off, because Kendall got her first big break modeling in the 2014 Marc Jacobs show during New York Fashion Week. Though she confessed, "I didn't think anyone would like me."

Kim Kardashian's sister proved her work ethic and ever since has been nonstop in her career. "I was raised to be a workaholic. Ten months out of the year I'm working almost every day. I've been working since I was ten-years-old. I was on a reality TV show which you can consider a job, but it's working with my family every single day so I'm very lucky to call it a job." She continued with a laugh, "My little sister [Kylie Jenner] and I are baby bosses."

While the bonafide supermodel admired Tom Brady's wife growing up, she has another girl crush these days — Brad Pitt's ex-wife. "Angelina Jolie is my girl crush," she said. "I love Angelina Jolie in Mr. & Mrs. Smith." As for another former crush? Kris Jenner's daughter confessed, "Justin Bieber was like the pop star of my time. I feel like I must have had a 12-year-old crush on him."