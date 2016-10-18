Kate Middleton has gold-winning look in Alexander McQueen at Olympic reception

Another gold-winning look in the books for Kate Middleton. The Duchess of Cambridge looked pretty in poppies stepping out on Tuesday evening for an Olympic reception held at Buckingham Palace.

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The 34-year-old showed off her Team GB pride for the occasion sporting a poppy-printed silk gown by Alexander McQueen. The ankle-length designer frock featured a cinched waist and bunches of poppies printed throughout.

Kate accessorized the long-sleeve dress with her bordeaux Gianvito Rossi suede pumps and a matching clutch bag. The royal wore her glossy locks down in loose waves instead of sticking with her recent elegant updos.

Photo: Twitter/@KensingtonRoyal

The mom-of-two, along with her husband, Prince William, were on hand to honor Team GB Olympic and Paralympic medalists at the Queen’s London residence. The Duke and Duchess chatted with Olympians, looking at their gold medals.

Prince George's parents were joined by a number of royal relatives at the reception including Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Andrew and Princess Anne.

