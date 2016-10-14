It has been a busy few days for the Duchess of Cambridge – and her wardrobe! After going pretty in pink for a spin on the London Eye and donning a tailored pastel suit to meet up with King Willem-Alexander in the Netherlands earlier in the week, on Friday she stepped out in Manchester, England, wearing a cozy tweed coat by Erdem.

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in Manchester on Friday wearing a pink and navy coat by British brand Erdem Photo: PA

Joining husband Prince William on a visit to the National Football Museum, the Duchess was stylishly wrapped up against the chill in the navy and pink coat, which she accessorized with blue suede heels and a matching clutch.

Kate completed the look with smoky eye makeup, and wore her glossy brunette hair in a twisted low ponytail.

She accessorized the look with pearl earrings and a suede clutch Photo: PA

During their joint day of engagements, William and Kate will attend a reception with some of Manchester locals who are making a difference to their communities. They will tour the sports museum, which aims to explain to fans how and why soccer has become 'the people's game', a key part of England's heritage.

What a fantastic reception for The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in Manchester today! Una foto publicada por Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) el 14 de Oct de 2016 a la(s) 4:45 PDT

The royals will then attend a ceremony at the Cenotaph at Manchester Town Hall, where they will lay commemorative paving stones as part of the First World War Centenary campaign.

William and Kate will conclude their day with a visit to Francis House, a hospice that provides care for children and young adults with life-limiting conditions. The hospice was opened in 1991 by William's mother Diana, Princess of Wales, and is this year celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The Cambridges' day in Manchester is just their latest public engagement back home following their landmark trip to Canada with their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.