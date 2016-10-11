Kate Middleton makes a royal fashion statement in Catherine Walker for first solo visit abroad

Kate Middleton made her stylish arrival on Tuesday in the Netherlands. The Duchess of Cambridge showed up in a pale blue Catherine Walker skirt suit for her appearance at the royal residence, where she met with King Willem-Alexander for a lunch meeting.

The Duchess styled the belted peplum jacket and pencil skirt with praline Gianvito Rossi pumps and a L.K. Bennett Nina Clutch. Prince George and Princess Charlotte's mom completed the look with pearl and diamond earrings borrowed from Queen Elizabeth and has her long waves tied back into a low chignon.

Kate wore Catherine Walker for her first solo engagement abroad Photo: Chris Radburn PA Wire/Press Association Images

Kate, who has been a longtime fan of Catherine Walker, was last seen wearing a cream coat by the designer on the final day of her and Prince William's royal tour of Canada. The 34-year-old left William and their children, three-year-old George and 17-month-old Charlotte at home for the short trip, which will see her carry out three separate engagements in The Hague and Rotterdam.

Kate kept her look sleek and sophisticated for her lunch with King Willem-Alexander Photo: Samir Hussein PA Wire/Press Association Images

Kate, who studied history of art at university, will visit the Mauritshuis in The Hague for the exhibition, At Home in Holland: Vermeer and his Contemporaries from the British Royal Collection.

The Duchess will tour the gallery's permanent collection before visiting the exhibition, meet children taking part in the gallery's learning program and attend a short reception with museum supporters.

Kate was greeted by students upon making her stylish arrival Photo: Chris Radburn / PA Wire/Press Association Images

Next, Kate will attend the British Ambassador’s Residence in The Hague where she will take part in a roundtable discussion on the themes of addiction, intervention, family and mental health. Her last engagement of the day will take Kate to the neighboring city of Rotterdam to visit Bouwkeet, a new community-focused initiative in the center of an economically deprived district.

Kate's busy day follows her outing with William and Prince Harry to mark World Mental Health Day on Monday. The Duchess looked pretty in a pink floral Kate Spade dress as she promoted the Heads Together campaign during a visit to County Hall and a ride on the London Eye.