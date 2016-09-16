Kate Middleton wears Altuzarra for the first time on official engagement

After wearing Gap pants on a recent engagement, Kate Middleton again stepped out of her usual style as she visited a school for the Heads Together campaign in Harlow, England with husband Prince William on Friday. The Duchess, who loves a good print, wore a cheery polka dot look by Altuzarra – a label she has never worn before.

The Duchess chose designer Altuzarra for the first time for an engagement on Tuesday



The 34-year-old accessorized the pretty button-down 'Aimee' printed crepe dress with a pair of pale pink heels and a matching clutch bag. Her long brunette hair was styled in her signature bouncy blow dry, and the Duchess kept her accessories simple with a silver necklace, drop diamond earrings and her beautiful engagement ring.

William and Kate visited Stewards Academy to learn more about the pressures facing young people as part of their Heads Together campaign, which aims to aid mental health in young people.

Kate was joining Prince William for an engagement as part of their Heads Together campaign

The couple waved at the cheering crowd as they arrived before going inside where they joined in on a class, laughing as the students greeted them in unison, saying: "Good morning Your Royal Highnesses, and guests," before taking their seats.

The second-in-line to the throne wrote a blog post for the Heads Together campaign ahead of their trip to the school, revealing his hopes that Prince George and Princess Charlotte feel supported academically and emotionally at school, writing: "The truth is, for many young people, changing schools or starting a new academic year is really difficult to deal with.



The vintage inspired 'Aimee' dress is a sell-out

"Catherine and I have young children who will be going through this themselves in a short period of time, and like all parents we will want to make sure that our children are not just able to achieve their academic potential at school but are also happy and emotionally supported."

The royal couple have a big few weeks ahead of them – later this month they will be headed to Canada for a royal tour, bringing their kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte with them for the first time.