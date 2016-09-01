Prince William and Kate Middleton kicked off their two-day trip to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly with a visit to Truro Cathedral on Tuesday. Of course all eyes were on what the Duchess of Cambridge would wear for her first engagement – and the stylish royal looked perfectly prepared for the summer weather in a sweet pink dress by American designer Lela Rose.

CLICK FOR FULL GALLERY

VIEW GALLERY



Kate looked gorgeous in Lela Rose on her visit to Cornwall Photo: Getty Images



The 34-year-old accessorized the fit-and-flare dress, which retailed for $1295, with a clutch bag and nude wedges from Monsoon. She wore her hair down in her signature glossy blow dry and completed the look with simple jewelry: drop earrings, watch and her stunning sapphire engagement ring.

ALL THE BEST PICS FROM KATE AND WILLIAM'S AUGUST CHARITY VISITS

It is not the first time Kate has worn an outfit from Lela Rose; the Duchess donned a white lace peplum cocktail dress from the designer to attend the Governor-General's Farewell Reception during her royal tour of Australia in April 2014.

KATE MIDDLETON, PRINCESS OLYMPIA AND MORE ROYALS WITH FASHION CONNECTIONS

The outing marked the start of the royal couple's two day visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly. William and Kate will meet local businesses and charities, as well as visiting a number of Duchy of Cornwall projects, which fund the public, charitable and private activities of William's father Prince Charles.

VIEW GALLERY



William and Kate are on a two day visit to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly Photo: Getty Images



The couple will continue their trip at the picturesque Isles of Scilly, an archipelago made up of over 200 rocks and islands that have been part of the Duchy since the 14th century.

WILLIAM AND KATE'S FUNNIEST MOMENTS TOGETHER

They will visit St Mary's island to see gig rowing, the quay extension and the famous Tresco Abbey Garden, followed by a stop at St Martin's island to visit a flower farm.

VIEW GALLERY

The pretty A-line dress' price is $1295



Kate has been looking better than ever in recent weeks with a series of fashion-forward outfits both from the high street and high end designers. The mother-of-two looked fantastic in an off-the-rack- LK Bennett skater dress for an engagement in London last week.

Royal watchers and fashion fans alike will have their eyes peeled for what's in the Duchess' wardrobe during the Cornwall trip!