Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter North West is already designing her own clothes

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a little fashionista on their hands. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star revealed on Twitter on Tuesday that three-year-old North West is designing her own clothes. "She designed her own dress today in her dad's office & and is picking out fabrics tomorrow! She loves fashion!!!," she shared.

Kim says North is already designing her own clothes Photo: GC Images

It's no surprise that KimYe's little princess, whose closet consists of designs from Balmain, Stella McCartney, Julien Macdonald and Hermès, has a knack for fashion. Earlier this month, Kim took to Instagram to share a fashion milestone between her and her little girl, who was seen wearing some of her mom's stellar footwear.

"Didn't think it would happen this soon… my baby girl stealing my shoes. At least she has good taste #Balenciaga," Kim captioned the photo, which showed North giggling as she lay on a wooden floor with her legs in the boots.

North is constantly showing off her street style Photo: GC Images

While North is working on her own clothes, her mommy Kim has big plans for her daughter's style in the future, especially when it comes to clothes she is saving for the tot. "All my Met dresses," Kim told People earlier this month when asked what outfits North will inherit. "Maybe she'll want to wear one to prom. Everything I have is for her, and she'll look at it and say, 'Can I wear that one day,' and I'm like, 'Yes, you can,' and she'll say, 'Okay, I'm gonna go eat my vegetables, but I'll be back and be big.'"

Kim has also mentioned that her daughter is all about having the right look."Someone said to her the other day – she was wearing a little slip dress and a choker – and they said, 'Oh, you look so cool,' and she's like, 'I'm not cool. I look pretty. This is a pretty dress. It's not cool.'" Kim said. "So she's very into things having to be pretty colors or pretty jewelry."