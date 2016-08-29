Beyoncé and Blue Ivy show off their mother-daughter style at the 2016 VMAs

It looks like little Blue Ivy Carter has inherited her mom Beyoncé's glam sense of style! At the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night, the four-year-old was ready for her close-up in a ball gown and sneakers – a fairytale outfit that perfectly complemented her mama's feathered Francesco Scognamiglio gown.

Little Blue Ivy's metallic, glittery dress with a long tutu train, made by children's designer Mischka Aoki at Bergdorf Goodman, is said to be worth a whopping $11,000.

Beyonce took little Blue Ivy to the awards show Photo: Getty Images



Beyonce shared several snaps of them before their red carpet debut on her Instagram page. In one photo the pair of posing for the camera with Blue Ivy's train fanned out in front of her mother's stunning outfit, while another shows the adorable little girl grinning with her hand on her hip in a candid moment.





The pair stole the show on the red carpet Photo: Getty Images



Fans of the star were quick to voice their praise for the fantastic red carpet looks, with one writing: "Roses are red. Violets are blue. Beyoncé and Blue are better than you," while another opined: "Beyoncé and Blue Ivy are the cutest mother-daughter duo…the Vma red carpet pics are adorable."

Not only did Beyoncé reign on the red carpet, she also took to the stage for a 15-minute performance and took home eight trophies, including Video of the Year for Formation.

