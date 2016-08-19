Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods talks about how they "lift each other up"

Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods is a star on the rise. When the teenager isn't modeling or deejaying, she is updating her 1.7 million Instagram followers with her latest activities. Recently, HELLO! Fashion Monthly caught up with the 18-year-old to talk social media fame, selfie tips and meeting her uber-famous best friend.

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY

Jordyn is best friends with Keeping Up With the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods

When she isn't in front of the camera for work as a Wilhelmina model, the blonde beauty captures the fun she has with her close group of friends including Kylie and Jaden Smith. "My friends and I are always together and lifting each other up," she tells HFM. "They understand that I have my own exciting things going on and they are very supportive and happy for me."

KYLIE JENNER'S AMAZING TRANSFORMATION OVER THE YEARS

The Los Angeles native has shot campaigns for the likes of Lovesick and Addition Elle. Often seen assisting Kylie at her photo shoots, Jordyn is a fashionista in her own right. The model has also teamed up with UK store Evans to launch a fall collection. "The leopard print fur coat is so cozy...and the jeans are a really great fit," she says of her favorite pieces. "And, I love jackets - I have more jackets than I do tops! - so I'm really pleased to see the bomber jacket is still a key shape for the season."



The Instagram star recently signed with Wilhelmina modeling agency Photo: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Jordyn, who has been modeling since she was nine, has picked up a few tips of the trade along the way. She swears by her essential selfie tips: "Lighting is your best friend! Learn your angles and have a cute background behind you."