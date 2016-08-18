Six years ago Kate Middleton's blue Issa dress, which she wore to announce her engagement to Prince William, was a sell out success and now the designer has launched an almost-identical copy that you can get your hands on!

Following the dress' unprecedented rise to fame, the designer has released a very similar style for just $175, a lot more affordable than its predecessor, which retailed for $535.

Kate announced her engagement wearing the beautiful blue Issa dress Photo: Getty Images

The former creative director of Issa, Daniella Helayel, has launched her own capsule collection with the affordable British clothing store Monsoon. The collection features 15 unique and beautiful dresses appropriate for every occasion from formal to casual wear.

'The Gisele' design is available in a similar blue and features the same deep V-neckline and long sleeves as Kate's favorite Issa dress. Speaking about her new pieces, creator Daniella says, “I like to empower women so they can get on with their lives knowing they look fantastic!”



'The Gisele' features a similar design Photo: Monsoon.com

HELLO! recently caught up with the Brazilian-born designer to discuss her stunning new collection and how her homeland has influenced her style. “I always wanted to make clothes for real women like me, women with bums and boobs and smaller waists," she said.

"Brazilian women in general are very voluptuous and they just embrace their curves. Confidence is key. You'll notice that my dresses are very simple," the designer added. "They never have buttons, the zippers are always invisible and the cut is very simple, so the woman wearing them feels free to accessorize as she wishes."



Daniella says her designs have been inspired by Brazil and its people Photo: Hello Fashion Monthly

She continued: "With literally thousands of beaches in Brazil and miles of coastline, the beach influences fashion a lot and the swimwear industry is very important. But you also have the most amazing nature and beautiful colors. So the women here love vivid hues, textures and prints. My sense of color is very Brazilian and this heritage influences designers a lot.”

The full collection is now available online and in store.