Jennifer Lopez teams up with Giuseppe Zanotti for a shoe collection

Jennifer Lopez can add footwear designer to her ever-growing resume! The Ain't Your Mama singer announced on Wednesday that she has teamed up with Italian designer Giuseppe Zanotti to design a capsule collection of shoes and accessories.

The collection called Giuseppe for Jennifer Lopez is expected to launch in January and will include a range of designs inspired by the 47-year-old. Fans can expect to see a number of strappy snakeskin-print gladiator heels, crystal encrusted open toe boots and embellished wedge trainers all in soft pastel, grey and neutral tones. The capsule collection, which ranges between $795 and $1,995, will also feature two leather handbags.

Jennifer Lopez will collaborate with Giuseppe for a footwear line Photo: Giuseppe Zanotti

Jennifer described the range as "everything you would expect from the both of us – bad-a-- high heels with shapes that are fierce and, of course have some sparkle!"

The Shades of Blue actress also opened up about why she felt a collaboration with Giuseppe was the perfect fit. "I think it goes without saying that like every other girl, I love a killer pair of shoes," she said. "Whether I'm walking the red carpet or dressed casually, the right shoes complete my outfit to make me feel beautiful, sexy and fearless."

J Lo's collection will go on sale in January Photo: Giuseppe Zanotti

As for why Giuseppe wanted to work with Jennifer? He said, "I've always been inspired by Jennifer and love the way she looks in my shoes – it was a natural evolution to collaborate together. He added, "The collection, like Jennifer, is sensual, sophisticated, modern but also playful and edgy."

The designer, who has previously worked with Beyoncé noted that this is the first time he's done a "real collection for a celebrity." Discussing Jennifer he said (via WWD), "I used to do in the past one shoe, two shoes. In this case it’s not enough to describe her. She likes to dance, she likes to sing, to walk and go shopping, and she has kids. She’s a beautiful and normal woman. I need to create something not only for red carpet or couture but something for reality. We have probably 18 styles at the moment. It’s a small universe.”

The Get Right singer shared the exciting news of her debut footwear collection with a photo of herself and Giuseppe on Instagram. Attached to the photo of them rveieiwing shoes she wrote, "So excited about my collaboration with one of my favorite shoe designers @giuseppezanottidesign !! #GiuseppeXJennifer #2017."