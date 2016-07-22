Blake Lively knows how to kick up her heels --- and ditch them as well. The actress, who is expecting her second child, opted for comfort on Thursday night following the launch of Target’s Cat and Jack clothing line in Brooklyn.

After stunning on the carpet at the event, the Café Society star swapped her fancy footwear for a pair of Converse as she picked up a delicious dessert. The expectant mom took to her Instagram to share with followers her accessory change and late night treat.

Photo: Instagram/@blakelively

Blake captioned the photo of herself relishing in the comfort of her new, “Milkshake: check. Comfortable shoes: check. Having a slit in your dress to make you feel better about the aforementioned: check.”

The 28-year-old looked radiant in a flowing floral frock by Lindsey Thornburg that featured a tie front bust and flared a-line skirt with a dramatic side slit. Blake accessorized her summery look with a crochet Chanel bag, while wearing her golden locks down into loose waves.

Photo: Alessio Botticelli/GC Images

It was a fun-filled night for the Shallows actress who brought her niece Heather Reynolds and other family members along as her dates to the star-studded event. Blake, who got inked with a temporary tattoo at the party, proved to be one of the coolest aunts in Hollywood, letting her niece steal her “glam.”

The mom-of-one shared a picture of Heather sitting in a chair getting made up before the event. Attached to the image, she wrote, “My gorgeous niece Heather stealin' my glam. So excited to have little Miss Reynolds as my date tonight! No one more fun than her.”

Photo: Instagram/@blakelively

Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds soon joined in on the fun with the ladies posing for a group family photo. She captioned the sunny snap, “@vancityreynolds and I are never letting our Heather go home!!!!”

Blake, who is already a mom to one-year-old daughter James Reynolds, has previously spoken out about the importance of family. "All my eggs are in one basket, and that's my family. That's where my heart is. That's where my everything is,” she told Marie Claire. “That's the thing that I feel most protective of and the thing that I feel is the most exposed when I feel exploited."