Yolanda Hadid wears the same swimsuit as 19-year-old Bella Hadid - and she looks amazing!

Like mother, like daughter. Supermodel Bella Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid wore the same sexy black bathing suit for recent vacations. This week, Bella, 19, has been seen in the sleek one piece suit by Frankies Bikinis during her vacation in the island of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. Yolanda, 52, wore the same exact style last month during her vacation in Tahiti.

Bella wore the Poppy once piece during her Caribbean vacation Photo: Instagram/@bellahadidsnapchat

The mother-daughter duo have remained loyal to the California swimsuit brand, showing off the different styles on their social media accounts. Bella showed off her toned abs in the suit via Snapchat. The teenage supermodel paired the look with sunglasses and white shorts while taking a boat ride during her Caribbean getaway.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, who has been focusing on getting stronger as she continues her battle with Lyme disease, took time to show off her amazing physique during her island vacation. David Foster's ex-wife captioned the stunning photo: "Conditioning, rebuilding and getting my strength back one day at a time...#Healing #Ocean #Tahiti #MyHealthJourney."

❤️Conditioning, rebuilding and getting my strength back one day at a time......... #Healing #Ocean #Tahiti #MyHealthJourney A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 8, 2016 at 10:39pm PDT

On top of finding time to relax, Yolanda, who is also mother to Gigi Hadid, 21, and Anwar Hadid, 17, admits that leading a healthy lifestyle has contributed to maintaining her figure and influencing healthy lifestyles in her children. "Age to me is just a number," she said in an interview with Glamour magazine in 2015. "I've always been like, you eat right and you exercise — that's the way you go through life. I've raised my children like that. We can have candy once in a while, but on an everyday basis our lifestyle is about being healthy."

She continued, "Fruits and vegetables and organic—and I always grew my own fruit and vegetables in my garden. I never taught my children or myself any diet; I just always preached a certain lifestyle that they grew up with and which today is really part of their life."

Not only are her children following in her footsteps when it comes to healthy living, they have chosen the same career path as well. When it comes to Bella and Gigi's career on the catwalk, Yolanda admits that her children have found their passion.

❤️Missing you today........ @bellahadid #MyBabyGirl #ILoveYou A photo posted by YOLANDA (@yolanda.hadid) on Jun 23, 2016 at 12:21pm PDT

Yolanda Hadid on dropping Foster

"As parents, it's not up to us," she noted about her children. "We can't tell our children what their journey is or how they should live their life or what job they need to choose. You give them the right tools to be the best human being they can be and they have to find their own path."