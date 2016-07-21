It's official, Prince George is a bonafide fashion icon. The little Prince, who will turn three on July 22, has been named as the biggest style icon for toddlers, according the a survey taken by Rakuten Marketing.

The research reveals that over a third (39 per cent) of participants, who were all parents, stated that George has the biggest effect on what their toddlers wear.

George has been voted the top style icon for children Photo: Getty Images

It's no surprise that the toddler came out on top, as he regularly wears clothes that become instant sell-outs.

And we recently caught up with childrenswear designer Rachel Riley, whose designs George regularly wears – she told us that the increase in sales since the royal seal of approval has been incredible.

Romeo and Cruz Beckham came in second and third place respectively Photo: Getty Images

The brothers' appearance in the top three was no surprise, either – they have, arguably, the world's most fashionable parents!

While mom Victoria is a hugely successful designer, dad David has fronted campaigns for some of the world's top fashion brands.

The survey also revealed that endorsement from such influencers can cause parents to regularly spend as much as an additional $130 on clothing for their children.

And that moms and dads actually spend nearly a fifth more on children's clothes ($749) versus their own clothing ($647) each year on average!