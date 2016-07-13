We've always been fans of Kate Middleton's chic style, but we have to admit that recently the Duchess of Cambridge has been looking better than ever thanks to a series of unexpected sartorial choices.

After five years as a member of the royal family, it appears that Kate has relaxed into her role as a royal style icon and started to be more adventurous with her outfits.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked stunning in this off-the-shoulder dress Photo: Getty Images

That became evident when she made a stunning appearance at the National History Museum on July 6, wearing what some have described as her most fashion-forward look to date.

Stepping out in a gorgeous cream Barbara Casasola off-the-shoulder dress and $185 pink heels, it was a daring new look for the Duchess that truly paid off.

Kate has also been showcasing her fashion credentials by wearing pieces from some of the world's biggest and best fashion designers, including a $1,120 Missoni coat and the gorgeous $3,185 Dolce & Gabbana dress she wore to make her Royal Ascot debut in June.



Kate has been wearing designers including Dolce and Gabbana Photo: Getty Images

It's not just Kate's outfits that have been given a fun and fashion forward update, but her accessories too. The Duchess wowed in a striking Philip Treacy hat at the Trooping the Colour celebrations, along with a pair of statement oversized pearl earrings from iconic fashion house Balenciaga.

Kate has now worn the faux pearl magnetic earrings on a couple of occasions and was seen in the $550 earrings at the Somme Centenary Celebrations at the end of June.



The Duchess has worn bold accessories and a number of new hairstyles Photo: Getty Images

Along with Kate's directional style overhaul comes an update to her beauty looks. While she still loves to wear her tresses in her signature glossy blow dry, the mom-of-two has showcased a number of intricate and elegant new updos – most notably during the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations, where she gave royal fans serious inspiration with a week of incredible hairstyles.

We can't wait to see what she wears next!