Kate Middleton's Brazilian designer Daniella Helayel reveals how to spice up your summer wardrobe

Kate Middleton went for the fashion gold last week stepping out in a sexy, off-the-shoulder dress to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the Natural History Museum in London. The Duchess of Cambridge's choice to wear the midi frock by Brazilian designer Barbara Casasola signaled that the country, who is hosting the 2016 Olympics games, is having a definite "fashion moment."

Brazilian style packs more zing than a newly poured caipirinha with its bold colors, eye-popping prints and curve-hugging shapes. Rio-born Daniella Helayel, who is the founder and former creative director of Issa — the label behind Kate’s iconic royal blue engagement dress — opened up to HELLO! about how we can inject some Latin joie de vivre into our own wardrobes.

Kate wore a dress by Brazilian designer Barbara Casasola Photo: Matt Dunham - Pool/Getty Images

London-based Daniella, whose "Brazilian soul and Brazilian spirit" is reflected in her new samba-worthy collection for Monsoon, admitted that her homeland's fashion is all about body confidence.

"With literally thousands of beaches in Brazil and miles of coastline, the beach influences fashion a lot and the swimwear industry is very important. But you also have the most amazing nature and beautiful colors. So the women here love vivid hues, textures and prints. My sense of color is very Brazilian and this heritage influences designers a lot."

Kate wore a royal blue Issa dress to announce her engagement Photo: Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Architecture is very important too. I grew up on the outskirts of Rio de Janeiro in Niteroi, which is linked to the center of the city by a 14 km-long bridge. We say the most beautiful view in Rio is from Niteroi.

Daniella Helayel is the former creative director of Issa Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Maserati

"When you look across Guanabara Bay you see the Sugar Loaf Mountain, the iconic Cristo Redentor statue and all the boats sailing in the bay. My grandmother's house in Niteroi is next to the MAC, the Museum of Contemporary Art, built by Oscar Niemeyer and where Louis Vuitton held a show for their cruise collection recently."

"We Brazilians are excellent at design in general – graphic art, art and architecture, and this skill is reflected in the fashion world too. Brazilian women are very carefree and natural, but also groomed, taking great pride in their appearance. They like to get all dressed up, enjoying being very feminine in general, with impeccable hair and nails."

Daniella's new collection for Monsoon features beautiful prints Photo: Monsoon

"The women love jewelery and accessories. Brazil is the country where the most hair accessories are sold. You don’t see one child without a bow in their hair or some flower or a little tiara!"

Daniella has designed a collection for Monsoon Photo: Monsoon

"You'll notice that my dresses are very simple. They never have buttons, the zippers are always invisible and the cut is very simple, so the woman wearing them feels free to accessorize as she wishes.

"I always wanted to make clothes for real women like me. Women with bums and boobs, and smaller waists. Brazilian women in general are very voluptuous and they just embrace their curves. Confidence is key. On Copacabana you see all shapes and sizes… and women in their 70s wearing bikinis, and everyone is very comfortable with their bodies."

