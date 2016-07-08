Prince George completely stole the show as he made a surprise appearance at his first UK royal engagement on Friday during the Royal International Air Tattoo in Gloucestershire.

While his stylish mum Kate Middleton was dressed in a cobalt blue Stella McCartney dress, George wore navy shorts with a Mayoral belt, a short sleeved white polo shirt and a pair of $19 navy Hampton Nantucket canvas shoes from Trotters.

He thrilled onlookers by smiling sweetly as he was carried along in his mother's arms, and appeared in awe of the planes and aircraft at the event. Kate previously wore the shift dress to watch tennis matches during the 2012 Olympic games.

He may only be approaching his third birthday, but Prince George's influence on the fashion world is already staggering. Both he and his sister Princess Charlotte have had a huge impact on lots of fashion labels over the past couple of years.

And nobody more so than footwear label Early Days, whose shoes George and Charlotte have worn on many occasions.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO! Online, a representative for the brand said: "Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014 and now the Princess is wearing our shoes, this trend looks set to continue.



"They have both had a huge impact on our sales – since Prince George wore our shoes we have seen our sales grow by over 40 per cent – and we are currently trying to increase our output to cope with the extra demand."