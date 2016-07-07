Elie Saab gives fashion enthusiasts more reason to dress their daughters like them

Elie Saab had spectators seeing double during the Haute Couture Fall/Winter 2016-2017 show in Paris on Wednesday. The presentation, which was dedicated to the city of New York, and titled #ImpressionsofNY, featured eight models who took the runway with mini-me versions. The grown up models wore more elaborate versions of the gowns, while the smaller models walked in more toned-down pieces.

Elie Saab used mini-me models to show off eight of the looks Photo: Getty Images

With the arrival of the fashion house's Madison Avenue store in New York City is slated for 2017, each of the 55 dresses (big or small) represented a piece of the big apple. For one of the looks, the model/mini duo walked in elegant gowns, detailed with birds along the skirt fusing a fast-paced essence and edge.

Another stellar piece worn by the duo was a semi-nude gown dressed in lace, that signified mid-century silhouettes. Keeping it professional, but still cute, some of the younger models were sure to crack a smile while taking on the catwalk and showcasing the details.

Ending the show with a spectacular ELIE SAAB Bride all adorned with 3D appliqué embroidery replicating a New York urban sunset. A photo posted by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld) on Jul 6, 2016 at 4:30am PDT

Olivia Palermo appropriately brought a little piece of New York City to the front row of the presentation, while Milla Jovovich attended sans her mini-me daughter, Ever Gabo Anderson, who has been making her way around the Paris fashion circuit with her mother this week.

Milla Jovovich enjoyed the show without her mini-me daughter Photo: Getty Images

All eyes weren't just on the tiny stars of the show. Guest were treated to more looks dedicated to the city. One model took on the runway in a floor-length plum gown that reflected the color rose and plum color palette of the skyscrape. But it was the finale wedding blush pink 3D appliqué embroidered wedding gown that stole the show.