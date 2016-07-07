Queen Letizia has proven yet again that she is a fashionista. The Spanish royal stepped out on Tuesday in a dress from clothing store Zara, which only cost $49.99. The 43-year-old, who is no stranger to incorporating both high fashion and more budget-friendly pieces into her look, stepped out in the dress with elegance next to her husband King Felipe VI to present the Scholarships in Madrid at the Iberdrola 2016.

L

Letizia wore a dress by Zara during her outing in Spain Photo: Getty Images

Before the price was slashed to $49.99, the chiffon over-the-knee design which features long sleeves and a delicate lily print, retailed for $99.99. Sadly for royal style enthusiasts who were looking to snag the look, it is sold out.

Queen Letizia loves Zara

Queen Letizia accessorized with a mix of high street and high end accessories, including a pair of Zara drop earrings, a pink Adolfo Dominguez clutch bag and Prada nude court shoes.

The Queen accessorized with a pair of drop earrings from the retailer Photo: Getty Images

It is not the first time Letizia has worn Zara designs; she recently wore a pair of $19.90 gem-encrusted earrings from the store on another engagement in Madrid. She was also spotted in an embellished jacket during an engagement in February.

Queen Letizia takes her style to Puerto Rico

However, the Queen is more likely to be seen in smart tailoring and elegant dresses from designers including Joseph Altuzzara, Boss and Prada.

The dress cost $49.99

DUCHESS KATE LOVES TO REWEAR LOOKS

The secret to her often flawless style is her work with couturier Felipe Varela, who she has worked with ever since she joined the Spanish royal family. Queen Letizia is known as one of the most fashion-forward royals, and is often compared to the Kate Middleton due to her penchant for finding new ways to style some of her favorite designer looks, mixed with unexpected pieces.