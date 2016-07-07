Lady Amelia Windsor makes a stylish appearance at Serpentine Summer Party

Models, actresses and even royalty showed up in style for the Serpentine Summer Party in London on Wednesday. The event, co-hosted by Tommy Hilfiger, wasn't short of some of the best high fashion moments.

Amelia Windsor made a extra stylish appearance during the party Photo: Getty Images

Lady Amelia Windsor made a rare, but high-profile, appearance at the event, which was hosted at the Serpentine Gallery. The 20-year-old, who is 36th in line to the throne, looked effortlessly chic in a navy skater dress which featured a halter-neck and cut out detail. Amelia added a bold pop of color with a pair of pink clogs and silver bangles.

Lady Kitty Spencer stepped out in style wearing a red Malene Oddershede Bach dress Photo: Getty Images

The stylish royal kept her makeup natural and styled her hair with two braids tied back off of her face. In June, the blonde beauty raised the fashion stakes during the Service of Thanksgiving for the Queen.

Amelia wasn't the only one with royal ties at the event as she mingled with Princess Diana's niece Lady Kitty Spencer The 25-year-old showed up on trend in a red Malene Oddershede Bach dress with Bulgari jewelry and attended the party with her boyfriend Niccoló Barattieri di San Pietro.

Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend's Cressida Bonas and Chelsy Davy shared a laugh Photo: Getty Images

Other stylish notables were Prince Harry's ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas, 27, who looked stylish in a long maxi dress next to his other ex-girlfriend and jewelry designer, Chelsy Davy, 30. The two mingled throughout the evening, even taking time to have a laugh and pose for a photo.