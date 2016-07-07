Kate Middleton is on trend in off-the-shoulder dress for night at the museum

Kate Middleton carried out her royal duties in style on Wednesday evening. The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a Barbara Casasola midi dress to present the Art Fund Museum of the Year Award at the Natural History Museum in London.

The 34-year-old showed off her shoulders in the mesh dress and allowed her long loose waves to flow on each side. Kate accessorized with delicate pink heels.





Kate stepped out in the Barbara Casasola dress Wednesday evening in London Photo: Getty Images

Fans can snag Kate's dress online at Avenue 32. The off-the-shoulder dress originally retailed for 2,120, but is currently on sale for $636.

Kate was acting in her role as patron of both the National History Museum and the National Portrait Gallery. The Duchess met with representatives from the shortlisted museums, along with Art Fund director Stephen Deuchar.

KATE IN JENNY PACKHAM

Five organizations were shortlisted to receive the $129,305 award, which is the largest museum prize in the world. The fund is given annually to one outstanding museum which has shown exceptional innovation, imagination and achievement.

The Duchess paired the off-the-shoulder dress with a pink shoe Photo: Getty Images

Kate also mingled with artists including Grayson Perry, Michael Craig-Martin and Antony Gormley at the event, which was hosted in the museum's central Hintze Hall.

Around 370 guests from the arts and culture sector attended the dinner, with "Dippy" the dinosaur - the museum's famed Diplodocus skeleton – providing a breath-taking centerpiece to the event.

Kate recycles a gorgeous look for charity gala

Kate last carried out an engagement at the Natural History Museum in October 2014 when she presented Carlos Perez Naval with the Young Wildlife Photographer of The Year award.

However, Prince William's wife also visits the museum in her private time. She was famously spotted at the iconic tourist attraction with her son Prince George in October last year. The pair were spotted exploring Hintze Hall, which houses the 292-bone cast of a Diplodocus dinosaur skeleton.

Kate's dress is available at Avenue 32 for $636

Kate has long been passionate about painting, photography and the arts. She graduated from the University of St Andrews in 2005 with a 2:1 in History of Art. It was there that she met her future husband Prince William, who enrolled on the same degree before switching to Geography.

After joining the royal family, Kate chose to support charities and patronages that reflect her arty interests. She is patron of The National Portrait Gallery and The Art Room, a charity that works with children to increase their self-esteem, self-confidence and independence through art.