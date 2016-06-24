David Beckham and Kate Moss are fashion buddies at Louis Vuitton show

Two of Britain's most famous style icons united on Thursday for Louis Vuitton's Spring 2017 Menswear show in Paris. David Beckham and Kate Moss sent fashion fans into a frenzy posing for photos together before taking their seats side-by-side in the front row.

Photo: Tristan Fewings/WireImage

As per usual, the soccer star looked suave. David stepped out for the occasion donning an an all-black ensemble and sneakers. Meanwhile, the supermodel took a walk on the wild side opting for graphic animal printed silk pajamas, which she paired with a black trench coat and burgundy clutch. Kate kept her look effortlessly cool wearing barely there makeup and her hair slicked back like Victoria Beckham's husband.

Photo: Tristan Fewings/WireImage

The 42-year-old beauty arrived to the show on the arm of her boyfriend Nikolai Von Bismarck. Kate and David weren't the only familiar faces in attendance at the outdoor presentation held at Palais-Royal. Basketball star Dwyane Wade and model Lara Stone also had prime spots for the Paris Fashion Week show.

Following his appearance at Louis Vuitton, David jumped the channel to London, where he attended the 2016 Queen's Young Leaders Awards to help honor 60 individuals recognized for their work that spans from HIV education, micro finance to recycling of hi-tech waste.

Photo: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

David, who has been a champion of the young leaders project, met with Queen Elizabeth prior to the ceremony. The monarch was photographed beaming as she shook hands with the soccer icon.

While at the event, David admitted that his four-year-old daughter Harper was intrigued by his visit to the palace. He said, ”After the school pick up today I was talking to Harper and I was like, 'I'm going to see the Queen.' She was like, 'Okay, but do you think she will be drinking tea?' So she was very inquisitive. I am so proud to be here."