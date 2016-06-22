Kate Middleton dazzles in an old royal favorite from 2011 at charity gala

The blushing Duchess! Kate Middleton continued her string of fashion repeats on Wednesday stepping out in an old, royal fan favorite gown by Jenny Packham.

The 34-year-old glistened in the pearlescent rose sequin gown at a fundraiser for East Anglia’s Children’s Hospices. The stylish royal was joined by her husband Prince William, who looked dapper in a tux, for the charity event.

Kate rewore this blush Jenny Packham gown from 2011 Photo: Getty Images

Kate first wore the elegant number by the British designer back in 2011 for the ARK (Absolute Return for Kids) Gala dinner held at Kensington Palace. However, unlike five years ago, the Duchess of Cambridge swept her glossy locks into an elegant updo for the June 22 event at Houghton Hall.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's parents attended the dinner, which supports the Nook Appeal to build a children’s hospice in Norfolk.

In 2011, Kate chose to wear her hair in one of her signature blowouts Photo: WireImage

The organization is an important one of Kate’s. The mom-of-two has been royal patron of EACH since January 2012. In March of 2012, she delivered her very first public speech as a member of the royal family for the opening of the Treehouse —a children's hospice opened by the charity.

Wednesday’s exclusive event was hosted by David Cholmondeley, the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley and his wife Sarah, Marchioness of Cholmondeley, at their country home Houghton Hall in Norfolk.

Prince William joked that he is so skinny because of Kate's cooking Photo: Getty Images

Guests of the charity event feasted on culinary delights including canapés, bread, chocolate, fish created by world renowned chefs Sat Bains, Galton Blackiston, Mark Edwards, Claude Bosi and Tom Kerridge. Meanwhile, the royals and guests were entertained by magician Archie Manners and serenaded by the music stylings of Sam Aldersey-Williams and the Jefford Brothers.

For the Prince, the dinner was a welcome treat. While speaking with the chefs, the Duchess joked, "William has to put up with my cooking most of the time," with her husband adding, "It's the reason I'm so skinny."