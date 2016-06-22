Prince George, Princess Charlotte's favorite designers on the little royals' huge impact on their businesses

They may only be toddlers, but Prince George and Princess Charlotte already have a large influence on the fashion world.

Following in their mom, the Duchess of Cambridge’s footsteps, the two little royals have had a huge impact on lots of fashion labels over the past few years. And nobody more so than footwear label Early Days, whose shoes George and Charlotte have worn on many occasions.

Princess Charlotte, pictured here wearing Early Days, is already making a huge impact on the fashion world Photo: Twitter/@kensingtonroyal

“Our factory capacity has been fully booked since Prince George wore our shoes early in 2014, and now the Princess is wearing our shoes. This trend looks set to continue," a brand representative tells HELLO!. “They have both had a huge impact on our sales – since Prince George wore our shoes we have seen our sales grow by over 40 percent – and we are currently trying to increase our output to cope with the extra demand.”

Expanding on this, the rep added: “We have employed a number of new staff in the last 24 hours but we are finding it very difficult to find staff with footwear manufacturing skills these days!"



Prince George is already following in his mom's footsteps when it comes to fashion influence Photo: Getty Images

"Next month we are installing a bespoke production line that will increase production by as much as 50 percent. Hopefully the extended delivery times we have been quoting will become a thing of the past.”

Another brand that Princess Charlotte is particularly fond of is Amaia Kids and their gorgeous bows that she regularly sports in her hair. A representative for the brand also tells HELLO! that the bows have now become their bestsellers, and that they are “really delighted” that the Duchess chose to use their label.