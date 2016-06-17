Kate Middleton always impresses us with her chic and sophisticated style, and recently we've noticed a trend with some of our favorite dresses being worn by the British royal.

In the past year, the mom-of-two has rocked three gorgeous Dolce & Gabbana lace dresses when attending different official engagements.



Kate met the Chinese president in a gorgeous eggplant lace dress Photo: Getty Images

Last October, the 34-year-old looked stunning when she stepped out to meet the Chinese president wearing a gorgeous eggplant Dolce & Gabbana guipure lace dress in London. Complementing the pretty frock, the Duchess wore matching pumps and finished off the elegant look by wearing her hair down in loose curls.

Less than a month later, Kate opted for a similar black lace dress designed by the same fashion house when she stepped out to attend the Festival of Remembrance alongside Queen Elizabeth and other members of the British Royal family.



The black dress featured a scalloped neckline Photo: Getty Images

Unlike the previous frock, the black dress, priced at $3,175 on Net-A-Porter, featured a scalloped neckline.

Achieving the trifecta, Prince George's mom got major style points when she stepped out in a lovely D&G white lace dress to attend the Windsor Horse Race last month. On Wednesday she re-wore the dress for her debut at Royal Ascot.



To attend Royal Ascot, the Duchess opted for a white lace outfit Photo: Getty Images

The beautiful white dress had sheer sleeves and a nipped-in waist but differed from the other looks by featuring a tiered and flowy skirt. Arriving at the royal enclosure in a horse-drawn carriage, Kate accessorized her look with a matching hat created by Jane Taylor.

As well as being a fan of the lace designs created by the prestigious fashion house, Kate has also been spotted in more casual D&G pieces. For her role as guest editor of The Huffington Post UK, the Duchess opted for a high-neck cream blouse, which she paired with a grey Reiss skirt.