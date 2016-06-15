Kate Middleton makes her Royal Ascot debut in white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress

Kate Middleton has been seriously stepping up her style with a series of outfits this week that only rivals the string of gorgeous ensembles worn during her royal tour of India and Bhutan. Following Queen Elizabeth's birthday celebrations and a trip to Northern Ireland, Prince William's wife made her debut at Royal Ascot on Wednesday wearing a white lace Dolce & Gabbana dress



CLICK HERE FOR FULL GALLERY



Duchess Kate was lovely in lace Photo: Getty Images



The frock might look familiar since it is the same one she wore to the Windsor Horse Race just last month. At the time, fans were unable to get a good look at the designer number because the royal was wearing a red Zara jacket over the top. Still, the dress sold out within hours of the Duchess wearing it.

The dress sold out within hours of Kate wearing it back in May Photo: Getty Images

However this time, the 34-year-old let the dress take center stage – much to fashion fans' delight! The beautiful white dress features sheer sleeves, a nipped-in waist and a tiered, swishy skirt. She topped off the look with a beautiful matching hat from Jane Taylor.

DUCHESS KATE'S ENTIRE WARDROBE FROM BHUTAN AND INDIA TOUR

Kate was joined by Prince William as she turned up to the famous racing event.



The royal topped the floaty summer look with a hat by Jane Taylor Photo: Getty Images

Kate also stepped out in Windsor for the Order of the Garter ceremony on Monday, where she wowed in a scarlet Catherine Walker coat dress, which she previously wore during her royal tour of Canada in 2011.

ALL THE BEST PHOTOS FROM TROOPING THE COLOUR

It has been a busy week for the Duchess, who was a prominent figure at the Queen's 90th birthday celebrations over the weekend – attending both Trooping the Colour and Sunday's Patron's Lunch on the Mall.