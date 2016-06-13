Cindy Crawford and her family turned the Moschino fashion show into a family affair. The supermodel was accompanied to the spring/summer resort presentation on Friday by her husband Rande Gerber and daughter Kaia Gerber to watch her son Presley Gerber make his runway debut.

Kaia, Cindy and Rande sat front row at the resort fashion show Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

The proud mom sat front row with her family to watch the 16-year-old model a vibrant orange lace suit by designer Jeremy Scott. Cindy shared a photo on Instagram of her son walking the catwalk. She captioned the photo, “So fun watching @PresleyGerber walk @Moschino tonight! @ItsJeremyScott #MADELA.”

Kaia, 14, also took to social media to express her excitement over her brother’s big debut. Sharing a photo like her mother’s she wrote, “proudest sister in the world rn :).”

Presley wasn’t the only sibling of a famous model making his runway debut at the June 10 fashion show during MADE LA. Models Gigi and Bella Hadid’s youngest brother Anwar also walked in the Moschino resort show, sporting a floral psychedelic print suit.

Presley (left) and Anwar (right) made their runway debuts at the Moschino fashion show Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for MOSCHINO

Yolanda Hadid commemorated Anwar’s special moment by sharing a split image of her three children, including Bella and Gigi Hadid, from previous Moschino runways. Attached to the collage she penned, "Three times blessed on the runway for @JeremyScott #Family #ProudMommy."

Following the show, Anwar posted a photo of himself and Presley and another model in their Moschino threads. The soon-to-be 17-year-old model captioned the snap, "the freeeshman class.. THANK YOU @itsjeremyscott @moschino @imgmodels."

Also modeling in the colorful show, where singer Katy Perry and Caitlyn Jenner were seated in the front row, were veteran models Alessandra Ambrosio and Miranda Kerr.