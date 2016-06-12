Kate Middleton is known for her love of a fashion bargain, often championing affordable brands and showing off her well-priced purchases. And Sunday’s appearance at Queen Elizabeth's birthday Patron Lunch was no different; the royal dazzled in a discounted colorblock dress from Roksanda Ilincic.

The dress features on outlet online store TheOutnet.com, and has been reduced from $1400 to $700, a staggering 50 per cent discount!

CLICK TO VIEW GALLERY



Kate wore a beautiful blue and pink colorblock dress Photo: Getty Images

Kate is a fan of the London-based designer, who shows at London Fashion Week, having sported her designs on several occasions.

The royal has had a very fashion-forward weekend at Queen Elizabeth's 90th birthday celebrations. On Saturday, Kate recycled a white Alexander McQueen coat that she previously wore to her daughter Princess Charlotte’s christening.

She paired the pristine coat with a stunning new headpiece by milliner Philip Treacy. Tilted and featuring floral detailing, the headgear looked beautiful on the pretty brunette.



The dress is from designer Roksanda Ilincic Photo: Theoutnet.com

Her two children, meanwhile, looked just as fashionable. Prince George had borrowed an old outfit of his dad’s for the occasion, wearing the same little ensemble Prince William wore to Prince Harry’s christening in 1984.

Princess Charlotte was pretty in pink, wearing a cute embroidered dress with a matching Amaia Kids bows in her hair and her trusty Mary Janes from Early Days.