Kris Jenner and granddaughter Penelope Disick show matching style in lemon print dresses

When life gives you lemons, make a cute outfit! Kris Jenner and granddaughter Penelope Disick had a hilarious twinning moment thanks to citrus fruit – in a picture posted on Kourtney Kardashian's Instagram, the momager and her granddaughter are seen in matching lemon-printed dresses.

Kris and Penelope had a hilarious twinning moment Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash

"This is what happens when I leave town," the 37-year-old mom captioned the picture of Kris and Penelope's style moment. While Kris can't seem to contain her excitement in the photo, Penelope, 3, seems a little bit thrown off.

London calling. A photo posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 8, 2016 at 5:10pm PDT

Penelope and her brothers Mason, 6, and 18-month-old Reign, are in California with their grandmother while Kourtney is away in London.

During a surprise FaceTime appearance from the U.K. on the Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, mom Kourtney played a fun game of "Fill in the Blanks: Kardashian Edition" with her sister Khloe Karadashian. When put in the hot seat and asked who she thinks is the best babysitter for her kids, Kourtney promptly replied: "Khloe." When asked who was the worst, she had to give the title to her supermodel sister Kendall Jenner, only because, "She doesn't babysit."

Meanwhile, while in London, Kourtney was seen hanging out with actress Lindsay Lohan. The duo posed for a sweet picture on Lindsay's Instagram captioned "#theparenttrap my #twin @kourtneykardash has arrived!"

In the photo, Kourt is seen wearing a blue and red stripped dress with fringe details, which she gave a fun twirl in for a post on her own Instagram account.

❤️ A video posted by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jun 9, 2016 at 2:04am PDT

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star has been enjoying the single life since calling it quits with the father of her children, Scott Disick in 2015. "We're not together," she shared after being asked to set the record straight on her relationship with the 33-year-old. “I feel like every day is different, but we’re totally getting along. Like we have three beautiful kids together. But, ya know, [Scott’s] family. He'll always be."