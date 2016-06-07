Good genes clearly run in the family. Kate Moss' daughter Lila Grace stuns on the cover of Vogue Italia's June issue alongside her supermodel mother.

The Italian publication shared the first images from the titled "Love" issue, posting beautiful black and white photos of the duo with the hashtag: "#itsallaboutfamily." The portraits were shot by Mario Sorrenti, who once dated the mom-of-one.

Photo: Mario Sorrenti via Instagram.com/vogueitalia

Kate and the 13-year-old modeled Versace ensembles for the beautiful cover, which shows the striking resemblance between the mother-daughter pair with their tousled hair, enviable high cheekbones and freckles. The 42-year-old welcomed her only child back in 2002 with her ex Jefferson Hack.

While it's clear Lila is taking after her mother in the modeling department, the teen does critique her famous mom's looks. Mimicking her daughter during an interview with The Telegraph, Kate said, "Mum, you look ridiculous, take that off. It’s disgusting.’ I was going to put on this crazy green dress for the Vogue thing, but she is usually right."

The model continued, "Then when she goes, 'Mum, you look really pretty,' I’m like, 'Ah.' Because she never says anything nice about me.”

Photo: Mario Sorrenti via Instagram.com/vogueitalia

Nonetheless, Kate is already saving some wardrobe pieces for her daughter, which includes "crotch length mini dresses." Discussing Lila's fashion, the proud mom said, "She’s doing the Bella Freud jumpers but not dresses [yet]. She’ll do the shoes while I’m getting ready. She does runway, she’s really good.”

In fact, the blonde bombshell has already coached her teenager on some modeling moves. She revealed, “I taught her the turn from the Nineties when we actually did modeling, not like now."

Kate and her daughter aren't the first mother-daughter duo to grace the cover of Vogue together. Back in April, Cindy Crawford and her teenager daughter, Kaia Gerber, twinned on the cover of French Vogue. At the time, Cindy shared the gorgeous photo on her Instagram account writing, "Such a special moment sharing a cover with my daughter- April issue of @VogueParis."